Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.10.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
