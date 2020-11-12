Bank of The West Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of The West cut its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 44,370 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

