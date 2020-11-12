Bank of The West Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 163.8% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

