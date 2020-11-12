Bank of The West Has $261,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 55.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,653,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 524,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $5,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

