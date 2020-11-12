Bank of The West Sells 899 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

