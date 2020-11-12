Barclays Reiterates €95.70 Price Target for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL)

Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.98 ($94.10).

Shares of ZAL opened at €81.38 ($95.74) on Monday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.35.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

