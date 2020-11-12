Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.13.

NYSE:HSY opened at $153.66 on Friday. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 1,047.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,887,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

