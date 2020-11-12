Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,726. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

