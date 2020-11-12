Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

ANTM traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,825. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.41. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $337.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

