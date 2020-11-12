Berman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after acquiring an additional 665,951 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

V traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.20. The stock had a trading volume of 136,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,033. The company has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day moving average of $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

