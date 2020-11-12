Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Philip Morris International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 892,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

