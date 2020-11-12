Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.33. 17,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,100. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

