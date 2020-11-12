Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE C traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,662,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

