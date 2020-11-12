Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. 51,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.