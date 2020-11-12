Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 67,115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 105.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 64,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,436,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.