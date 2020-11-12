Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

LIN traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.14. 16,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,933. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average is $225.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.