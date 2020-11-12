Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 75,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

