Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $14,264,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $166.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,603. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.78. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

