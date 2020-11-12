Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

SYK stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $241.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

