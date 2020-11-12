Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Square by 387.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 523,105 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $181.96. 97,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,611,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $201.33. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 292.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.