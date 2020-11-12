Berman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after buying an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,944 shares of company stock worth $20,474,384. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $424.21. 16,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,443. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $436.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

