Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 75,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,109 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 155,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.