Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.98. 24,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.