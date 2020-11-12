Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 231.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 51,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $4,301,094.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,104,344. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.38. 72,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,076. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,341.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

