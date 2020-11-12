Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 458.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,317,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $97.92.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

