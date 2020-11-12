Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,268. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

