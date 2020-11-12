BidaskClub Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.65.
NMIH stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NMI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 117,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
