BidaskClub Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NMI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 117,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.