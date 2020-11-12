BidaskClub Upgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.38.

GH stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 30,100 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $2,827,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,775.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $22,707,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,560,774 shares of company stock valued at $764,893,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Comments


