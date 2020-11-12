Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.03-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.229-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.03-2.07 EPS.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.79.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

