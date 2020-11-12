BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

EGF stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

