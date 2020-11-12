Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booking by 832.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 112.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 105,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,973.05. 4,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,728.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,690.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,838.52.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

