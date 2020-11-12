Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.8–0.8 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.166-27.166 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRDCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BRDCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 66,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,054. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

