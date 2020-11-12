Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.