Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.31 Million

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report sales of $194.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the highest is $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $225.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $792.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $792.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $788.80 million, with estimates ranging from $786.55 million to $791.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGP. Raymond James began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $78,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,057 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,877,000 after purchasing an additional 925,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,205.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 724,992 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

