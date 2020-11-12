Brokerages Anticipate Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post $137.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Secureworks posted sales of $141.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $556.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.85 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $595.37 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $599.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Secureworks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 115.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Secureworks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX opened at $11.05 on Monday. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $908.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

