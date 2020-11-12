Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

