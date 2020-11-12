C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) & Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Garrison Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Garrison Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Garrison Capital and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital $39.72 million 1.57 -$18.88 million $0.79 4.91 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 6.40 -$18.07 million ($0.08) -0.21

C-Bond Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Garrison Capital. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrison Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Garrison Capital and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital -156.99% 8.26% 2.35% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Garrison Capital and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, Âone-stopÂ senior secured or ÂunitrancheÂ loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company serves primarily to glass industry. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

