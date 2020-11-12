Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Insider Purchases £24,050 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) insider Adrian Fairbourn acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,421.48).

Adrian Fairbourn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Adrian Fairbourn purchased 50,000 shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

KDNC opened at GBX 15.20 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. Cadence Minerals Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.66 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Company Profile

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

