Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 11,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Barclays PLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares during the period.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

