Camden National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 452,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,584,344. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

