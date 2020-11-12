Camden National Bank Sells 1,041 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,442 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77.

