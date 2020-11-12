Capital One Financial Corp Has $770,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

ABT stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $112.44. 35,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,224. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

