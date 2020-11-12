Capital One Financial Corp Has $893,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 494,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,674,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

