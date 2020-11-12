Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $176.37. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.