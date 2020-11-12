Capital One Financial Corp Sells 3,409 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Albemarle by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

