Capital One Financial Corp Sells 591 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.83. 20,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

