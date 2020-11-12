Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Announces Earnings Results

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 259,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.35. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.