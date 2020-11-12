CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised CareTrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

