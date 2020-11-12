Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce sales of $30.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank & Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.79 million and the highest is $30.84 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank & Trust will report full year sales of $127.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $130.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.38 million, with estimates ranging from $123.66 million to $127.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bank & Trust.

CARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank & Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank & Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bank & Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of CARE opened at $7.83 on Monday. Carter Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carter Bank & Trust by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bank & Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank & Trust in the second quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank & Trust in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bank & Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; fixed and variable rate mortgage loans; and insurance products.

