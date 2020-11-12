Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Down to $180.00

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $180.00, but opened at $173.80. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at $186.80, with a volume of 458,936 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAML. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

